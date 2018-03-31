BBC Sport - Manchester United 2-0 Swansea: Jose Mouinho praises 'fantastic' first-half display
Mourinho praises 'fantastic' first-half display
- From the section Man Utd
Jose Mourinho praises a "fantastic" opening 45 minutes from his Manchester United players as Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez scored to secure a 2-0 win over Swansea.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-0 Swansea City
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 31 March at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.