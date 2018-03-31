BBC Sport - Everton 1-3 Manchester City: Sam Allardyce says Everton did everything they could

We did all we could - Allardyce

  • From the section Everton

Everton manager Sam Allardyce defends his team's effort in the 3-1 defeat by Manchester City and says his players did everything they could have done in the game.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-3 Manchester City

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 31 March at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

We did all we could - Allardyce

  • From the section Everton
Video

Wilkins' 'magnificent' FA Cup final goal for Man Utd

Video

Warner's tears over ball-tampering scandal

  • From the section News
Video

Guardiola delighted with performance after three-week break

Video

Hammers support inspired players - Moyes

Video

Howe praises 'incredible' Defoe after Cherries equaliser

Video

Mourinho praises 'fantastic' first-half display

Video

Joshua wowed by boxing glove card trick

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Lallana injury 'doesn't look good' - Klopp

Video

Joshua & Parker weigh in on eve of fight

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Irish Cup semi-final goal in 22 seconds

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories