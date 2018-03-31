BBC Sport - Everton 1-3 Manchester City: Sam Allardyce says Everton did everything they could
We did all we could - Allardyce
Everton manager Sam Allardyce defends his team's effort in the 3-1 defeat by Manchester City and says his players did everything they could have done in the game.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-3 Manchester City
