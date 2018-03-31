BBC Sport - Watch: Bannsiders beat Larne to make Irish Cup decider

Watch: Bannsiders beat Larne to make Irish Cup decider

Coleraine are through to the Irish Cup final for a second year in a row after beating Championship side Larne 3-1 at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Lyndon Kane's long-range strike broke the deadlock and Larne striker David McDaid equalised before Coleraine defender Gareth McConaghie made it 2-1.

Josh Carson hit a penalty to put the game out of Larne's reach with the last kick of the game as Coleraine's bid for a league and cup double remains on track.

