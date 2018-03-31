French League Cup final: Paris St-Germain 3-0 Monaco

PSG are the first club to win five successive Coupe de la Ligue trophies

Paris St-Germain continued their domestic dominance by winning the French League Cup for the fifth successive time with a comfortable victory against Monaco.

PSG took an eighth-minute lead through Edinson Cavani's penalty, Angel di Maria firing in a second on 21 minutes.

Monaco skipper Radamel Falcao saw a header ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) just before half-time.

PSG sealed victory when Uruguay striker Cavani drilled in a late third.

The Qatari-owned club have now won 11 of the 13 major domestic trophies on offer in the past five seasons and remain on course for their third treble in four seasons.

Unai Emery's side are 17 points clear of second-placed Monaco in the league, while they are tied at 1-1 with Caen after the first leg of their French Cup semi-final.

Cavani converted a penalty given for a foul on former Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, although there was a three-minute delay amid confusion when referee Clement Turpin went to the VAR before confirming the decision.

Mbappe's stunning pass set up Di Maria for the second, splitting the Monaco defence with a ball from inside his own half, allowing the Argentine to fire under a weak attempted block from keeper Danijel Subasic.

Monaco thought they had a lifeline when Falcao bravely beat PSG keeper Kevin Trapp to a right-wing cross to head in.

However, the referee decided he needed VAR help again and, after another two-minute wait, the effort was ruled out for a tight offside call.

Monaco continued to improve after the break, coming closest to halving the deficit when former Manchester City youngster Rony Lopes clipped the crossbar.

Despite that chance, PSG were always in control and never looked in danger of relinquishing their lead and Cavani sealed the win in the 85th minute.