Women's World Cup Qualifying
England Women19:00Wales Women
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

England Women v Wales Women

England's Alex Greenwood in action
Alex Greenwood has scored two goals for England

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live on BBC Two (from 18:45 BST), BBC Sport website & BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England women's head coach Phil Neville has called up Liverpool defender Alex Greenwood for the World Cup qualifiers against Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Greenwood replaces Chelsea's Hannah Blundell who is unwell and has withdrawn from the squad.

The Lionesses entertain Wales at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Friday (19:00 BST) before facing Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica next Tuesday.

Wales are top of Group 1, with England one point behind with a game in hand.

A crowd of more than 25,000 is expected in Southampton.

The group winners will qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France, with the four best runners-up advancing to the play-offs.

Wales head coach Jayne Ludlow is able to name a full-strength squad for her team's toughest test yet.

Captain Sophie Ingle will lead a squad that includes the experience of Jess Fishlock, Natasha Harding and Angharad James.

Meanwhile, midfielder Hayley Ladd is likely to return after missing out recently through injury.

After finishing second in the SheBelieves Cup - Neville's first three games in charge after becoming the new head coach in January - England are now up to second in the Fifa world rankings, their best ever position and the highest by an England team.

