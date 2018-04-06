Hamilton Academical v Celtic

Celtic were 4-1 winners on their last trip to New Douglas Park

Hamilton Academical captain Dougie Imrie is suspended for Sunday's visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Shaun Want and Darren Lyon are injury doubts while David Templeton, Alex Gogic and Darren Jamieson remain out.

Left-back Kieran Tierney is back in training and will be assessed due to Hamilton's artificial surface.

On-loan goalkeeper Scott Bain returns to the squad after being ineligible against parent club Dundee in midweek but Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes are out.

MATCH STATS

Hamilton Academical have only won one of their previous 20 top-flight meetings with Celtic, with that victory coming back in October 2014.

Celtic have never lost at New Douglas Park but have twice been held to a draw there.

Hamilton have lost their past five meetings with Celtic.

Celtic have only failed to score in three of their past 38 away league games, though those three have come in their past seven on the road.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "We have to start picking up points again, it is as simple as that.

"Obviously we have to try to take something out of the game on Sunday."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We will talk about [the artificial surface] with [Kieran Tierney] and the medical staff over the next couple of days.

"He is back in training, he looked very strong and has come back well.

"But with guys with calf and knee issues you need to be careful with that.

"There are a few of the guys who struggle on that surface so as I say, we will look at it in the next couple of days."