Chelsea v West Ham United

Marko Arnautovic has nine league goals for West Ham this season - including the winner against Chelsea in December

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could make his comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Pedro may also return from a minor problem but both David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are ruled out.

West Ham could again be without midfielder Manuel Lanzini, who is a major doubt because of a knee injury.

Defender James Collins may again miss out with a hamstring problem, while a similar injury will keep winger Michail Antonio out for the rest of the season.

However, striker Javier Hernandez is available after overcoming an illness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "There'll be a sombre mood before kick-off, as Stamford Bridge mourns the passing of a favourite son.

"For many of my generation, Ray Wilkins was the first Chelsea player we ever heard of. For anyone who knew him, their world has lost - to use one of his own expressions - a smashing fella.

"The best tribute the current Chelsea side could then pay would be to lift themselves to a (currently) rare win as their title defence fizzles out tamely.

"West Ham's need is even more pressing though, and they must start with the belief that they can follow last week's vital victory against Southampton with a first away to Chelsea for over 15 years. It's still a big ask."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte on Ray Wilkins: "We are talking about a really good person. I was lucky to know him and speak with him many times. He was a legend for this club, an ambassador for football.

"I think on Sunday we must be ready to make a great memory to Ray."

West Ham manager David Moyes: "We're not safe yet. We need more points. Next up is Chelsea and we need some points there.

"It gave us all a boost to win last weekend. It was an emphatic performance in the first half and it gave us the chance to go on and win the game quite well.

"I'm always basing myself on the fact that 40 points is what we need to get to.

"Hopefully it won't take as much as that, but to get to 40 is a long way to go for the teams below us. We need to focus on picking up seven or eight points ourselves."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Hammers will be buoyed by their win over Saints last time out, but do I think they have got enough to go to Stamford Bridge and come away unbeaten? No, I don't.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v comedian Russell Howard

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League home matches against West Ham (W8, D3).

Antonio Conte's first game in charge of Chelsea was a 2-1 home win against West Ham in August 2016.

The Hammers last won at Stamford Bridge in September 2002 when Paolo Di Canio's late goal clinched a 3-2 victory.

A win would see West Ham complete a league double against Chelsea for the first time since 2002-03, a season in which the Hammers were relegated.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost five of their last seven Premier League games - as many defeats as they suffered in total last season.

They could suffer back-to-back league defeats at Stamford Bridge for the first time since November 2011 (against Arsenal and then Liverpool).

The Blues are two short of becoming the third club to score 1,700 Premier League goals, after Manchester United (1,916) and Arsenal (1,756).

Alvaro Morata has scored in his last two league and cup games for Chelsea, and will be hoping to score in three successive matches for the first time since joining the Blues.

Eden Hazard has failed to score in 12 of his last 13 appearances at Stamford Bridge in all competitions, with the only exception his two-goal haul against West Brom on 12 February.

N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater could both make their 100th appearance in the Premier League.

West Ham United

The Hammers have lost all three of their Premier League games played on a Sunday this season, conceding eight times in total and scoring just once.

West Ham have lost their last three Premier League away games. They last lost four in a row between May and September 2016, a sequence which includes a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

Defeat would be West Ham's 1,000th loss in the top flight.

David Moyes has yet to win a Premier League game away to Chelsea, drawing six and losing eight of 14 top-flight matches at Stamford Bridge.

Moyes is winless in his last 29 away league games against 'big six' opposition (D9, L20).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 15% Probability of home win: 78% Probability of away win: 7%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.