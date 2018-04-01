Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee, Youssouf Mulumbu

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers slams "disgraceful" Andrew Davies challenge on his captain Scott Brown as one of the worst he has ever seen. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, out of contract in the summer, is being tracked by each of the top four teams in the Scottish Premiership. (Mail on Sunday)

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham won't give up on his dream of playing for England but accepts it may never happen at Rangers.(Sunday Mail)

Ross County's Andrew Davies was sent off for a stamp on Scott Brown

Veteran defender Bruno Alves says Rangers need to work harder to improve on yesterday's 2-2 draw at Motherwell. (Sun)

"The post-split fixtures will be the best they have been," says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, who is looking forward to "some real cracking games with loads on them". (Sun)

Aberdeen team-mate Kenny McLean is sure there will be summer offers for defender Scott McKenna but tells the 21-year-old there is no rush for a big money move to England. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Ex-Rangers star Ray Wilkins, who is in hospital after suffering a heart attack, is a fighter and we're all praying he pulls through, insists former Ibrox team-mate Derek Ferguson. (Sunday Mail)

Experienced Hearts midfielder Don Cowie says the introduction of so many academy graduates to the first-team has been a "massive positive" in an "up and down season". (Scotsman)

Don Cowie would love to join the coaching staff at Tynecastle and has discussed plans beyond his playing days with manager Craig Levein. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Kilmarnock's Youssouf Mulumbu will be a free agent at the end of the season

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has revealed he has promised his family he will score in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic - to make up for his Ibrox howler. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic are to offer on-loan goalkeeper Scott Bain a permanent deal before this month's semi-final showdown with Rangers. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan says manager Neil McCann's winning mentality will help the Dark Blues get out of trouble. (Sun)

Today's meeting with Hearts is probably Dundee's biggest game of the season so far, says pundit Michael Stewart. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

A sub-committee of the Six Nations council is being set up to review the championship, with expansion and relegation on the agenda. (Scotsman)