Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers fumes at 'disgraceful' red-card challenge on Scott Brown

Andrew Davies was sent off for a late challenge on Celtic's Scott Brown

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was appalled by Andrew Davies' red-card challenge on Scott Brown, saying it was "dangerous" and "disgraceful".

The Ross County skipper was dismissed for going in late on his Celtic counterpart during Saturday's 3-0 victory for the Premiership leaders.

"There was no intent to play the ball," said Rodgers.

"I think there is one or two who want to make a name for themselves by trying to put in those sort of tackles."

Celtic led 1-0 thanks to a Moussa Dembele penalty when Davies was dismissed by referee Steven McLean six minutes before half-time. The County defender appeared to stamp on Brown as he tumbled to the ground after a Billy McKay tackle.

Midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Tom Rogic added second-half goals as the champions moved 12 points clear of Rangers and Aberdeen.

"There is no doubt the challenge on him was disgraceful," said Rodgers.

"We have seen a lot of challenges and there are question marks over them but that is one of the worst I've seen since I've been up here.

"That was a really dangerous challenge and only someone of that toughness and robustness could get up and play on.

"He (Brown) is aggressive but fair and honest and that's why everyone talks about the way he plays.

"He is unique, absolutely brilliant for us and he just gets up and on with the game and controlled the game."

Rodgers was pleased with the victory which leaves his side needing three more wins to wrap up a seventh successive title.

Tom Rogic shoots home Celtic's third goal against 10-man County

"When you come back after the international break you are always looking to get some fluency as quick as you can," he said.

"The pitch really helped, it was in good condition so well done to the ground staff.

"We scored one in the first half but could have had a few more and they go down to 10 men with a really bad challenge.

"I feel for the Ross County staff who are trying to keep this team in the league, I feel for the supporters who travelled all the way down.

"You get your captain, who has probably got his most important game on Tuesday night (against Partick Thistle), makes a really poor challenge.

"Jozo Simunovic gets two games (ban) for a slight elbow (against Rangers ) I don't know what that will be."

'He hasn't said too much other than sorry'

County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell revealed that Davies apologised to the rest of the squad for his red card.

"Andrew is an honest guy and an influential player in our team," said Kettlewell.

"Obviously there was a reaction from the Celtic players and Andrew is disappointed.

"I think he felt there was a contact. He hasn't said too much other than sorry because he was sent off.

"He apologised to everybody, his team mates as well, that's what pros do. But today was never going to define our season."