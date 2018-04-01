BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2 Extra: Shay Given wants to 'get Xherdan Shaqiri in a headlock' after comments

I would get him in a headlock - Given on Shaqiri comments

  • From the section Stoke

Match of the Day2 Extra pundit and former Stoke City goalkeeper Shay Given expresses his anger at Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri's recent comments where the Swiss international doubted the ability of his team-mates.

Watch highlights of Arsenal v Stoke and all the weekend's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday at 2230 BST on BBC One.

I would get him in a headlock - Given on Shaqiri comments

  From the section Stoke
