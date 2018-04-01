BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2 Extra: Shay Given wants to 'get Xherdan Shaqiri in a headlock' after comments
- From the section Stoke
Match of the Day2 Extra pundit and former Stoke City goalkeeper Shay Given expresses his anger at Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri's recent comments where the Swiss international doubted the ability of his team-mates.
