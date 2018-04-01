Football gossip: Neymar, Alisson, Pogba, Conte, Hennessey

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba insists he has "no problem" with manager Jose Mourinho and is not thinking of leaving Old Trafford, despite the 25-year-old Frenchman being left on the bench recently. (Telefoot via Manchester Evening News)

Everton, West Ham and Swansea are set to be involved in an auction for Porto's 26-year-old Mali striker Moussa Marega. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli claims current boss Antonio Conte "cannot wait to leave" Stamford Bridge. (Sky Italia via Metro)

Manchester City face competition from Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven for Fenerbahce's 18-year-old Macedonia midfielder Eljif Elmas. (Bild - in German)

Roma have had "no offers" for Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, 25, and have "no intention of selling" according to the Italian club's director of sport Monchi amid interest from Liverpool. (Mediaset Premium via Football Italia)

West Ham will have to pay Sporting Lisbon €30m (£27m) if they want to sign Rodrigo Battaglia, 26, with Italian trio Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli all interested in the Argentine midfielder. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey wants to stay at Selhurst Park. The 31-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer. (Croydon Advertiser)

Rumours which have linked 26-year-old linked Brazil forward Neymar with Real Madrid are "nothing but hot air" according to Paris St-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe. (Telefoot via Goal)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 29, will be fit enough for a place on the bench for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Liverpool. (Star)

Monaco forward Radamel Falcao, 32, claims VAR will "kill football" after his side's French League Cup final defeat to Paris St-Germain. (Marca)

Huddersfield boss David Wagner claims his side have "everything you need" to avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Sunderland are interested in 24-year-old Reading goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 26, says the club's players are keen to clinch the Premier League title with a "historic" victory over rivals Manchester United in Saturday's derby. (Independent)

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville claims Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp are both "doing good jobs" even though neither manager has won a major trophy in England. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe, 35, claims he could win the World Cup for England if Gareth Southgate takes him to Russia. (Telegraph)