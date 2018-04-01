From the section

Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham came from behind for a first league win at Stamford Bridge in 28 years to damage Chelsea's top-four hopes.

The home side took the lead when Alvaro Morata headed in Victor Moses' cross.

But Christian Eriksen equalised with a fierce, dipping 25-yard effort just before half-time.

Alli slotted Tottenham in front after a sublime first touch brought Eric Dier's ball under control, then stabbed in following a goalmouth scramble.