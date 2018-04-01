Ray Wilkins: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte praying for former club captain

Ray Wilkins (right) was Carlo Ancelotti's assistant coach at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he is praying for Ray Wilkins and his family as the former club captain remains critically ill in hospital.

A spokesperson for St George's Hospital said the 61-year-old's condition is unchanged.

Wilkins' wife Jackie was quoted in the Daily Mirror last week as saying he had a cardiac arrest.

"Ray Wilkins is a legend for this club and a really good guy. We want to wish him the best," Conte said.

"Our prayers are for the family and him and I hope to see him very soon."

Wilkins, who also played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Rangers and QPR, has been working as a pundit for Sky Sports and Talksport.

As a player, Wilkins won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983 and the Scottish league title with Rangers in 1989.

He made 84 appearances for England and captained his country 10 times.

Wilkins had spells as manager of QPR, Fulham and the Jordan national team.

He was also Chelsea assistant coach from 2008 until 2010, working alongside Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti.