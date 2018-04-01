Champions League: Man City's Pep Guardiola says Liverpool trio 'almost unstoppable'

Mohamed Salah provided an assist and scored as Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten run with a 4-3 on 14 January

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sees Liverpool's three-pronged forward line as "almost unstoppable".

The two sides meet in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Liverpool the only Premier League team to come close to matching City's scoring exploits.

Mohamed Salah has 37 goals this season but Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have added another 38 between them.

"It's not just Salah," said Guardiola. "Mane and Firmino, all three, they are almost unstoppable. They're fantastic."

Liverpool are the only side to have beaten runaway leaders City in the Premier League this season, winning 4-3 at Anfield on 14 January.

Firmino, Mane and Salah scored three goals in nine minutes to give the Reds a 4-1 lead and Guardiola believes his City players must handle the atmosphere better when they return for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

"We lost a bit of control, we were involved in the environment of Anfield," he said.

"The way Liverpool play is so complicated for us. We know that. They are so quick, they are so good and it is tough.

"But it is the quarter-finals of the Champions League so we cannot expect, at that level, that something is going to be easy."