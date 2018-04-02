Sam Clucas: Swansea midfielder to have scan on knee injury

Sam Clucas signed for Swansea City from Hull in the summer of 2017

Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas will undergo a scan to discover the extent of a knee injury suffered during their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Clucas was forced off early in the second-half at Old Trafford after picking up the problem.

Manager Carlos Carvalhal said the 27-year-old may have damaged ligaments but he is hopeful of positive news.

"I hope it will not be important because we don't have a big squad," said Carvalhal.

"He twisted the knee; external and internal ligaments but we don't know more than this because he needs a scan."

Swansea are already without midfielders Leroy Fer and Renato Sanches through injury, while Jordan Ayew is also suspended for Saturday's game at West Bromwich Albion.

Clucas will be assessed by club medical staff on Monday.