Watch the best action from the WSL including Remi Allen's bicycle kick as Reading beat high-flying Manchester City 2-0 and Ellen White continues her scoring streak by netting her 11th goal in 11 games and setting up another as Birmingham beat Sunderland 2-0.

WATCH MORE: Match highlights - Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 0-2 Reading

Available to UK users only.