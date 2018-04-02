Sevilla v Bayern Munich

Sevilla won 2-1 at Manchester United to reach the Champions League quarter-final

Sevilla want to "make history" by beating five-time European champions Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time, says manager Vincenzo Montella.

Sevilla overcame Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate to secure a quarter-final place.

"We're going to play with everything until the end," said Montello.

The first leg at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan takes places on Tuesday, and the second leg on 11 April.

Sevilla reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup in 1957-58, when they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and will retain their title if they win at Augsburg on Saturday 7 April.

Robert Lewandowski, who scored a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 35 goals, has been linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid.

But Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes said: "Real Madrid have absolutely no chance of acquiring Robert."

Sevilla, who are sixth in La Liga, are without suspended midfielder Ever Banega, who has featured in all their Champions League games this season, while defender Sebastien Corchia has a groin injury.

Bayern are without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielder Kingsley Coman and defender Juan Bernat because of injury.

