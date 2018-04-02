Gary Dicker: Kilmarnock midfielder signs new contract until 2020

Gary Dicker (left) is the latest player to commit his future to Kilmarnock

Gary Dicker has signed a new two-year contract to stay with Kilmarnock.

The midfielder, 31, follows Rory McKenzie, Alan Power and Greg Kiltie in committing to the Rugby Park club until the end of season 2019-20.

Irishman Dicker joined Killie from Carlisle United in 2016 and has made more than 70 appearances for the club.

"It's always a good thing to keep the group together," Dicker said in a video on Kilmarnock's website.

"The last few seasons I have been here I don't think the door has stopped opening and closing with players coming in."

Killie have secured a top-six finish in this season's Scottish Premiership, having been bottom after eight league fixtures when Steve Clarke was appointed as Lee McCulloch's successor as manager.

Veteran striker and top scorer Kris Boyd has signed on for next season and fellow forward Eamonn Brophy, meanwhile, has extended his stay until 2021 but Clarke expects to lose midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu.

"The teams that have probably been more successful over the last few seasons in the league have kept a core of players year after year and hopefully we can do the same," added Dicker, who has also played for Brighton and Hove Albion.