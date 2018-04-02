Coventry 2-6 Yeovil Town: 'It could have been eight' says Glovers boss Darren Way

Yeovil have won on two of their three visits to Coventry City - but never by such a margin

Yeovil Town manager Darren Way says his side could have scored more goals in their 6-2 win at Coventry City.

Alex Fisher, Francois Zoko and Sam Surridge each scored twice as the Glovers recorded their second-highest margin of victory in an EFL game.

"It could have been eight at one stage," Way told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We had Fisher's ruled out for offside which was marginal and [Jared] Bird broke through one on one and they gave offside when he wasn't offside."

The 38-year-old added: "Overall we have to be pleased. Our supporters have deserved a result like that."

The last time there were six goals scored by a side in a Yeovil Town game was when they were thrashed 6-0 at home by Stevenage in April 2012.

They have not scored six goals in a game since they beat Oxford United 6-1 in September 2004 - their best-ever EFL victory.

The victory lifts the Glovers to 17th in League Two - nine points clear of the relegation zone with eight games to go.

Coventry's biggest loss at home in almost 28 years

It is the heaviest home defeat suffered by the Sky Blues since Liverpool thrashed them 6-1 at Highfield Road on the final day of the 1989-90 season as the Reds picked up their last First Division title.

John Barnes scored a hat-trick when Liverpool won 6-1 at Highfield Road on 5 May 1990

John Barnes scored a hat-trick, Ronny Rosenthal netted twice and Ian Rush got the equaliser that day for Liverpool after Kevin Gallacher had given City a second-minute lead.

Way said the result "was one of the best" of his fledgling managerial career.

"Coming to an arena like this, it wasn't so long ago I was watching Craig Bellamy in the Premier League playing for Coventry, so to go up against a big club of that magnitude and be able to perform like we did today under pressure was immense," he added.

Despite the loss, Coventry remain in the final play-off place in League Two as they bid to get out of the fourth tier in their first season at that level since 1959.

"All season we've been really strong, so that was a surprise without a shadow of a doubt," Sky Blues manager Mark Robins told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

"The game looked like it was out of our reach after 10 minutes, which is really unlike us, but we were soft, really soft.

"We had a load of opportunities to score, but it's really difficult because you can't look past the frailties.

"You can't plan for it. There's individual mistakes, and people make them, I've said to them that people make mistakes, but it's how you respond to that and we just didn't respond well enough to the first goal."