Mick McCarthy: Ipswich Town situation like being in 'driverless car'

Mick McCarthy guided Ipswich Town to the Championship play-offs in 2014-15

Manager Mick McCarthy says his situation at Ipswich Town is like being in a "driverless car" and he feels "lost" prior to his exit in the summer.

The 59-year-old will end his six-year stay at Portman Road when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Asked if he was still enjoying the job after Monday's 2-2 draw at home to Millwall, McCarthy replied: "No, I'm not, I've got to be brutally honest.

"There's a little bit of me that's died, I'm not going to tell a lie."

In March, McCarthy said he would not leave before the summer despite criticism from some fans, but after meeting Marcus Evans on Wednesday it was decided a change was "in the best interest for all parties".

McCarthy, whose side are 13th in the Championship, is the longest-serving manager in the division.

"I'm doing this for my own personal pride and for the lads," McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I've never been in a driverless car and I never want to go in one - but I would imagine it feels like how I'm feeling at the moment.

"The responsibility is mine. I'm still in charge of it but I'm not in total control of it.

"My passion for football, to be out there, to win games and to get the best out of the players is still there. But, with the situation as it is, a little bit of it has died."