Football gossip: De Gea, Conte, Kanon, Allegri, Balotelli, Eto'o, Umtiti, Guardiola

Manchester United's 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David de Gea is set to sign a new five-year contract worth £350,000 a week. (Sun)

Tottenham are optimistic that manager Mauricio Pochettino and six of his senior players will sign new deals in the next few months. (Telegraph)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola plans to field a weakened team in Saturday's derby with Manchester United, when victory would seal the Premier League title for City. The Spaniard could instead prioritise the Champions League quarter-final at Liverpool on Wednesday. (Express)

Derek McInnes, Craig Shakespeare, Michael Appleton, Dean Smith and Graham Potter are the leading contenders to be appointed West Brom manager in the summer. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte "cannot wait" to leave the club, says former Blues striker and manager Gianluca Vialli. (Mirror)

Chelsea also face the prospect of losing up to nine first-team players this summer. (Telegraph)

Everton will have to compete with three Spanish clubs if they want to sign ADO Den Haag's 24-year-old Ivory Coast defender Wilfried Kanon. (Sun)

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes says Real Madrid have no chance of signing the German club's 29-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. (Marca)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says he will manage outside of Italy in his next job. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Mario Balotelli's agent is in discussion with English clubs, with the 27-year-old Italy striker's contract with French club Nice set to expire this summer. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea, Everton and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o, 37 and now with Turkish club Konyaspor, threatened two media outlets with legal action after they - as an April Fool - reported he was planning to run for president in his native Cameroon. (Samuel Eto'o on Facebook)

Barcelona's 23-year-old France defender Samuel Umtiti says he has not started talks over extending his contract, amid "interest from various clubs". (Canal Football Club via Sport)