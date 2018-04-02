Andrew Davies tackle on Scott Brown merits bigger ban, says ex-referee

Media playback is not supported on this device Ouch! Celtic players left furious after 'disgraceful' challenge on Brown

Former referee Steve Conroy believes Ross County's Andrew Davies should receive more than a two-game ban for his challenge on Celtic's Scott Brown.

Davies, 33, was dismissed before half-time after going in late on Brown, with County losing 3-0 on Saturday.

Unless the Scottish FA take further action against the player, Davies will serve a two-match suspension.

"I think it merits more than two," Conroy told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"If I was asked for my opinion, I would say, 'yeah, it ranks up there'. It's one of the worst I'd seen.

Conroy retired from refereeing in 2012

"It was certainly a nasty challenge. He had no intention of going for the ball. That's the definition of it, of a violent conduct, which is what he was sent off for."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers described the challenge on his captain as "dangerous" and "disgraceful" and County interim co-manager Stuart Kettlewell revealed club skipper Davies had apologised to his team-mates.

And Conroy added: "It might be taken in mitigation that everybody's held their hands up and accepted it. Nobody's talking about appealing, everybody's saying what happened did happen. They might look leniently on it because of that."