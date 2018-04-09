Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough

Sheffield United's Richard Stearman receives treatment for an injury
Richard Stearman missed Sheffield United's loss at Barnsley on Saturday
Sheffield United have no new injury concerns for the visit of fellow play-off contenders Middlesbrough.

Centre-back Richard Stearman remains absent with a hamstring problem, as does Blades goalkeeper Jamal Blackman because of suspension.

Middlesbrough also have a fully-fit squad, apart from long-term absentee Rudy Gestede (broken ankle).

Boro are sixth in the Championship with five games left, while Sheffield United are four points behind in ninth.

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have scored just two goals in their last seven matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D2 L4).
  • Middlesbrough have not visited Bramall Lane since April 2011, winning 2-1 in a Championship clash thanks to a late Marvin Emnes winner.
  • The Blades are unbeaten in five league games at Bramall Lane, with the last two ending level (W3).
  • Boro have lost just one of their last nine Championship games (W5 D3), with that defeat coming at home to league leaders Wolves (1-2).
  • Billy Sharp's 12 goals have been worth 17 points to his team this season, more than any other player in the Championship.
  • Tony Pulis' last league meeting with Sheffield United was in December 2007 - his Stoke side won 3-0 at Bramall Lane in the Championship.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

