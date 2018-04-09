Sheffield United v Middlesbrough
Sheffield United have no new injury concerns for the visit of fellow play-off contenders Middlesbrough.
Centre-back Richard Stearman remains absent with a hamstring problem, as does Blades goalkeeper Jamal Blackman because of suspension.
Middlesbrough also have a fully-fit squad, apart from long-term absentee Rudy Gestede (broken ankle).
Boro are sixth in the Championship with five games left, while Sheffield United are four points behind in ninth.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 36%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 37%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have scored just two goals in their last seven matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D2 L4).
- Middlesbrough have not visited Bramall Lane since April 2011, winning 2-1 in a Championship clash thanks to a late Marvin Emnes winner.
- The Blades are unbeaten in five league games at Bramall Lane, with the last two ending level (W3).
- Boro have lost just one of their last nine Championship games (W5 D3), with that defeat coming at home to league leaders Wolves (1-2).
- Billy Sharp's 12 goals have been worth 17 points to his team this season, more than any other player in the Championship.
- Tony Pulis' last league meeting with Sheffield United was in December 2007 - his Stoke side won 3-0 at Bramall Lane in the Championship.