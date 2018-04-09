Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Nottingham Forest may still be without Matty Cash and Joe Worrall, who both have minor injuries.
David Vaughan continues to battle a persistent ankle problem which has sidelined him since the end of January.
Brentford winger Florian Jozefzoon (ankle) missed the 1-0 win over Ipswich, but if passed fit, he could come in to replace Alan Judge.
Midfielder Ryan Woods serves the last match of his three-game suspension for his red card against Sheffield United.
Brentford, in 10th, are five points outside the play-off zone, while 17th-placed Forest will start nine points clear of trouble.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 30%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 43%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Forest have lost their last three home league matches against the Bees, conceding three goals in each defeat.
- The last two Championship meetings between these teams have produced 12 goals - Brentford won 3-2 in March 2017, while Forest won 4-3 in August this season.
- Aitor Karanka will be the sixth different Forest manager to take charge of a Championship meeting with Brentford in their six most recent clashes - Dougie Freedman and Paul Williams in 2015-16, Philippe Montanier and Gary Brazil in 2016-17 and Mark Warburton and Karanka this season.
- Karanka has won all six of his Championship matches against the Bees - as Middlesbrough manager - including both legs of the play-off semi-finals in 2014-15.
- Neal Maupay has scored in successive 1-0 league wins for Brentford. He has not yet scored in three in a row in the Championship.