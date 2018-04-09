Nottingham Forest v Brentford

On-loan Kieran Dowell came off the bench to get what proved the winner when Forest won 4-3 at Brentford in August

Nottingham Forest may still be without Matty Cash and Joe Worrall, who both have minor injuries.

David Vaughan continues to battle a persistent ankle problem which has sidelined him since the end of January.

Brentford winger Florian Jozefzoon (ankle) missed the 1-0 win over Ipswich, but if passed fit, he could come in to replace Alan Judge.

Midfielder Ryan Woods serves the last match of his three-game suspension for his red card against Sheffield United.

Brentford, in 10th, are five points outside the play-off zone, while 17th-placed Forest will start nine points clear of trouble.

SAM's prediction Home win 30% Draw 27% Away win 43%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts