Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
QPR captain Nedum Onuoha is suspended following his red card against Hull.
Defender Joel Lynch (hamstring) is a doubt, but R's boss Ian Holloway is hopeful that striker Matt Smith has recovered from illness.
Sheffield Wednesday are without midfielder Barry Bannan, who injured his groin in Saturday's loss to Fulham.
Fernando Forestieri is being considered for a first start since August 2017 after substitute appearances in each of Wednesday's past three league games.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 51%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR have not lost back to back home league matches against the Owls since October 2000.
- Since losing 2-1 on their opening game of the 2013-14 season, Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six league matches against the Hoops (W3 D3).
- Ian Holloway has won none of his 13 Championship matches against Sheffield Wednesday (D5 L8), failing to win with six different clubs (QPR, Plymouth, Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall).
- Sheffield Wednesday have won their past two away league games - as many as they had in their previous 16 combined.
- Matt Smith has either scored (3) or assisted (6) nine of QPR's last 16 Championship goals (56%).
- Similarly, Atdhe Nuhiu has been directly involved in six of Sheffield Wednesday's past nine league goals (5 goals, 1 assist).