Aston Villa19:45Cardiff
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Conor Hourihane is the first Villa central midfielder to score 10 league goals in a season in over 25 years - since David Platt
Cardiff City will drop out of the Championship top two if they fail to beat Aston Villa and Fulham win at home to relegation-threatened Reading.

Steve Bruce's Villa, who have the option of giving Jonathan Kodjia his first start in five months, are now fourth, seven points behind Cardiff, having won just once in five games.

Cardiff monitor Callum Paterson, who went off in Friday's loss to Wolves.

That put Neil Warnock's Bluebirds now nine points behind the leaders.

Midfielder Joe Ralls (knee) could feature for the first time since 25 February having returned to training, but full-back Jazz Richards (ankle) remains sidelined after suffering a setback in training.

Villa have an eight-point advantage over seventh-placed play-off hopefuls, Millwall, who they visit on the final day of the Championship season.

Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"It's all about your accumulation of points and, in the last month, we've not done enough.

"When it comes down to the nitty gritty, we've been found wanting. Four points out of a possible 15 is not good enough.

"Neil Warnock's been in it a long time and I've been up against him many times, so it doesn't surprise me the job he's done at Cardiff.

"If we play like we did against Norwich again, we'll get turned over. I expect us to be better."

Match facts

  • Having previously won eight games in a row, Cardiff City are now winless in two.
  • Aston Villa have won 12 of their last 14 home matches against Cardiff in all competitions, drawing the other two.
  • The Bluebirds have won their last two Championship matches against Villa, winning 1-0 in January 2017 and 3-0 in August this season.
  • After a run of 10 wins in 12 Championship games, Villa have won just once in five league games.
  • Neil Warnock has lost all six of his away Football League meetings with Steve Bruce. All six with different clubs (Bury, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Rotherham and Cardiff).
  • Robert Snodgrass has scored in three of his last five league matches against Cardiff, but did not end up on the winning side in any of those games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

