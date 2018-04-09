Preston North End v Leeds United
Preston North End manager Alex Neil has no new injury or suspension problems for their game against Leeds United.
Defender Tom Clarke and forward Sean Maguire will push to get back into the starting line-up for North End.
Full-back Gaetano Berardi is banned for Leeds' final five games of the season after being sent off for the third time this season against Sunderland.
Forward Kemar Roofe could start after coming off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Elland Road.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 59%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 17%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Since winning 6-4 at Elland Road in September 2010, Preston have scored just three goals in six league meetings with Leeds, winning none (D2 L4).
- Leeds are unbeaten in their last three visits to Deepdale in the Championship (W2 D1), since a 4-1 defeat under Dennis Wise in October 2006.
- This is Alex Neil's fourth league meeting with Leeds (W1 D1 L1), facing four different managers in those games (Redfearn, Monk, Christiansen and Heckingbottom).
- Kemar Roofe has had a hand in five goals in three Championship matches against Preston for Leeds, scoring two and assisting three.
- Preston haven't lost three consecutive home league games since their first three at Deepdale in the 2016-17 campaign.
- The Whites are without an away win in the league since Boxing Day (2-1 at Burton), drawing three and losing five since.