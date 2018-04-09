Championship
Preston19:45Leeds
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Leeds United

Preston North End manager Alex Neil
Alex Neil's Preston are six points from a play-off spot with five matches remaining
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has no new injury or suspension problems for their game against Leeds United.

Defender Tom Clarke and forward Sean Maguire will push to get back into the starting line-up for North End.

Full-back Gaetano Berardi is banned for Leeds' final five games of the season after being sent off for the third time this season against Sunderland.

Forward Kemar Roofe could start after coming off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

SAM's prediction
Home win 59%Draw 24%Away win 17%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Since winning 6-4 at Elland Road in September 2010, Preston have scored just three goals in six league meetings with Leeds, winning none (D2 L4).
  • Leeds are unbeaten in their last three visits to Deepdale in the Championship (W2 D1), since a 4-1 defeat under Dennis Wise in October 2006.
  • This is Alex Neil's fourth league meeting with Leeds (W1 D1 L1), facing four different managers in those games (Redfearn, Monk, Christiansen and Heckingbottom).
  • Kemar Roofe has had a hand in five goals in three Championship matches against Preston for Leeds, scoring two and assisting three.
  • Preston haven't lost three consecutive home league games since their first three at Deepdale in the 2016-17 campaign.
  • The Whites are without an away win in the league since Boxing Day (2-1 at Burton), drawing three and losing five since.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC