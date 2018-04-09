Bristol City v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the visit of Birmingham City.
Winger Callum O'Dowda played 57 minutes at Millwall after five months out with an ankle injury, and defender Hordur Magnusson (knee) is back in training.
Blues are unbeaten in four games under Garry Monk, having moved three points clear of the relegation zone.
Striker Che Adams, who scored the only goal at Ashton Gate last season, serves the second of his three-match ban.
Monk hopes that Sean Gallagher can overcome a calf muscle problem, or it could mean another out-of-position start for Jeremie Boga.
Bristol City, beaten 2-1 at St Andrew's back in August, start the night four points outside the play-offs in eighth, having won just three times since Boxing Day.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 56%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 18%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bristol City have not beaten Birmingham in any of their last 14 league meetings since Wayne Allison's hat-trick in a 3-0 win in November 1993.
- Blues have not conceded a single goal in any of their last four league visits to Ashton Gate since a 2-1 win in September 2008.
- No player has been directly involved in more Championship goals this season than Bobby Reid (22 - 17 goals, 5 assists).
- Birmingham have not won consecutive away league games since a run of three in October 2015.
- Lee Johnson has lost all three of his Championship meetings with Birmingham, losing his only home game in that time on the final day of last season.
- Garry Monk's two away Championship visits to Ashton Gate have both ended in defeat, with Leeds in September 2016 and Middlesbrough in December 2017.