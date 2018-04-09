Championship
Bristol City19:45Birmingham
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Birmingham City

Che Adams sent off
Birmingham forward Che Adams (left) was sent off in the win at Bolton last week
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the visit of Birmingham City.

Winger Callum O'Dowda played 57 minutes at Millwall after five months out with an ankle injury, and defender Hordur Magnusson (knee) is back in training.

Blues are unbeaten in four games under Garry Monk, having moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

Striker Che Adams, who scored the only goal at Ashton Gate last season, serves the second of his three-match ban.

Monk hopes that Sean Gallagher can overcome a calf muscle problem, or it could mean another out-of-position start for Jeremie Boga.

Bristol City, beaten 2-1 at St Andrew's back in August, start the night four points outside the play-offs in eighth, having won just three times since Boxing Day.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have not beaten Birmingham in any of their last 14 league meetings since Wayne Allison's hat-trick in a 3-0 win in November 1993.
  • Blues have not conceded a single goal in any of their last four league visits to Ashton Gate since a 2-1 win in September 2008.
  • No player has been directly involved in more Championship goals this season than Bobby Reid (22 - 17 goals, 5 assists).
  • Birmingham have not won consecutive away league games since a run of three in October 2015.
  • Lee Johnson has lost all three of his Championship meetings with Birmingham, losing his only home game in that time on the final day of last season.
  • Garry Monk's two away Championship visits to Ashton Gate have both ended in defeat, with Leeds in September 2016 and Middlesbrough in December 2017.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
