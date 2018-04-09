Burton Albion v Hull City
Burton Albion have concerns over Damien McCrory, Jacob Davenport and John Brayford for the visit of Hull City.
Defenders Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean are nursing knocks and striker Darren Bent hopes to return after illness.
Nigel Adkins' improving Hull will bid to make it four games unbeaten after draws against Aston Villa and Wolves and Saturday's 4-0 home win over QPR.
Abel Hernandez has scored four times in five games since returning from six months out with a ruptured Achilles.
Bottom club Burton, stunned by a late equaliser at Birmingham on Saturday, start the night seven points adrift of safety, with just five games left.
Hull, in 18th, have now climbed seven points clear of danger.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 48%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Hull City's 4-1 win at the KC Stadium in August was the first time these two sides had met in the Football League.
- Nigel Adkins and Nigel Clough last faced each other in March 2016 - a 1-0 win for Burton at Bramall Lane against Adkins' Sheffield United.
- Clough has lost seven of his eight meetings with Hull in all competitions, winning for the only time as Derby manager in January 2012.
- Hull have earned seven points from their last five away league games - an improvement on the eight away points in their first 15 games this season.
- The Brewers are on the longest current winless run in the Championship, having failed to win any of their last eight games.
- Hull's Abel Hernandez, who has missed most of the season with injury, has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in the Championship this season, netting on average once every 82 minutes.