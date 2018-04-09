Burton Albion v Hull City

The first three of the seven goals Abel Hernandez has scored this season came against Burton in August

Burton Albion have concerns over Damien McCrory, Jacob Davenport and John Brayford for the visit of Hull City.

Defenders Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean are nursing knocks and striker Darren Bent hopes to return after illness.

Nigel Adkins' improving Hull will bid to make it four games unbeaten after draws against Aston Villa and Wolves and Saturday's 4-0 home win over QPR.

Abel Hernandez has scored four times in five games since returning from six months out with a ruptured Achilles.

Bottom club Burton, stunned by a late equaliser at Birmingham on Saturday, start the night seven points adrift of safety, with just five games left.

Hull, in 18th, have now climbed seven points clear of danger.

SAM's prediction Home win 25% Draw 27% Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts