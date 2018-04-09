Championship
Burton19:45Hull
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Hull City

Abel Hernandez
The first three of the seven goals Abel Hernandez has scored this season came against Burton in August
Burton Albion have concerns over Damien McCrory, Jacob Davenport and John Brayford for the visit of Hull City.

Defenders Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean are nursing knocks and striker Darren Bent hopes to return after illness.

Nigel Adkins' improving Hull will bid to make it four games unbeaten after draws against Aston Villa and Wolves and Saturday's 4-0 home win over QPR.

Abel Hernandez has scored four times in five games since returning from six months out with a ruptured Achilles.

Bottom club Burton, stunned by a late equaliser at Birmingham on Saturday, start the night seven points adrift of safety, with just five games left.

Hull, in 18th, have now climbed seven points clear of danger.

Match facts

  • Hull City's 4-1 win at the KC Stadium in August was the first time these two sides had met in the Football League.
  • Nigel Adkins and Nigel Clough last faced each other in March 2016 - a 1-0 win for Burton at Bramall Lane against Adkins' Sheffield United.
  • Clough has lost seven of his eight meetings with Hull in all competitions, winning for the only time as Derby manager in January 2012.
  • Hull have earned seven points from their last five away league games - an improvement on the eight away points in their first 15 games this season.
  • The Brewers are on the longest current winless run in the Championship, having failed to win any of their last eight games.
  • Hull's Abel Hernandez, who has missed most of the season with injury, has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in the Championship this season, netting on average once every 82 minutes.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

