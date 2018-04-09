Championship
Fulham19:45Reading
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Reading

Aleksandar Mitrovic scores against Sheffield Wednesday
On-loan Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic took his goals tally to nine with the winner at Sheffield Wednesday
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

Fulham will hope winger Floyd Ayite (hamstring) has shaken off an injury picked up at Sheffield Wednesday.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has an otherwise fully-fit squad as they bid to stretch their unbeaten run to 20 matches.

Reading have midfielder Dave Edwards back from suspension and will monitor defender Tyler Blackett (illness) who missed the home win against Preston.

Centre-backs Paul McShane (hamstring) and Tommy Elphick (knee) remain out as they continue their recoveries.

Fulham will move up to second in the Championship if they beat the Royals and Cardiff fail to win at Aston Villa.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"You never know in football what can happen.

"Fulham are a really in-form team, probably the in-form team in the Championship, they're hunting down second place.

"But, you don't know how the game will become for them now psychologically and the pressure that will bring knowing they also need to get a result.

"They know we need to get points as well and we go there trying to get as many as we can."

SAM's prediction
Home win 75%Draw 16%Away win 9%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • These sides last met at Craven Cottage in May 2017 in the first leg of the play-off semi-final, sharing a 1-1 draw.
  • In regular league meetings, the Royals have conceded nine goals in their past two away trips to Craven Cottage, losing 4-2 in October 2015 and 5-0 in December 2016.
  • In Championship meetings during the regular season, Slavisa Jokanovic's two home matches against Reading have ended in victory, winning 4-1 as Watford manager in March 2015 and 5-0 last season with Fulham.
  • The Royals have won two of their past three Championship games, after a run of just one win in 18 prior to that.
  • Fulham's club record run of 19 league games unbeaten (W15 D4) is also the longest current run in English league football.
  • Sone Aluko - who played in the reverse fixture for Fulham but now plays for Reading - has scored one and assisted one in two previous league matches against the Cottagers.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th April 2018

  • FulhamFulham19:45ReadingReading
  • Aston VillaAston Villa19:45CardiffCardiff City
  • Bristol CityBristol City19:45BirminghamBirmingham City
  • BurtonBurton Albion19:45HullHull City
  • IpswichIpswich Town19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:45BrentfordBrentford
  • PrestonPreston North End19:45LeedsLeeds United
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • SunderlandSunderland19:45NorwichNorwich City
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers20:00MillwallMillwall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC