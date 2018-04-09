Sunderland v Norwich City
Sunderland are seven points from Championship safety with five matches left ahead of the visit of Norwich.
Marc Wilson is out and Paddy McNair highly unlikely to feature after both picked up knocks in the draw at Leeds.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke has a number of concerns following Saturday's 3-1 Championship win over Aston Villa.
Alex Tettey, Harrison Reed and Ivo Pinto are among those who could be rested, although Farke has said he is tempted to name an unchanged team.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 33%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 40%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sunderland have won their last two league matches against Norwich, scoring three goals in each match - however, both wins were at Carrow Road.
- The Canaries are unbeaten in their last three league visits to the Stadium of Light (W1 D2) since a 3-0 defeat in February 2012.
- Chris Coleman has faced Norwich five times in league matches and won all five, although this is his first against them since February 2009; he has won all three home matches against them by an aggregate score of 9-0.
- Norwich have lost two of their last three away league games (D1), shipping exactly four goals in each defeat.
- Sunderland are winless in six home league games (D1 L5), conceding at least twice in each game.
- James Maddison has been directly involved in 49% of Norwich's 45 league goals this season (14 goals, 8 assists) - the highest ratio in the division.