Championship
Sunderland19:45Norwich
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Norwich City

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke
Daniel Farke's Norwich were beaten at home by Sunderland in August
Sunderland are seven points from Championship safety with five matches left ahead of the visit of Norwich.

Marc Wilson is out and Paddy McNair highly unlikely to feature after both picked up knocks in the draw at Leeds.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has a number of concerns following Saturday's 3-1 Championship win over Aston Villa.

Alex Tettey, Harrison Reed and Ivo Pinto are among those who could be rested, although Farke has said he is tempted to name an unchanged team.

Match facts

  • Sunderland have won their last two league matches against Norwich, scoring three goals in each match - however, both wins were at Carrow Road.
  • The Canaries are unbeaten in their last three league visits to the Stadium of Light (W1 D2) since a 3-0 defeat in February 2012.
  • Chris Coleman has faced Norwich five times in league matches and won all five, although this is his first against them since February 2009; he has won all three home matches against them by an aggregate score of 9-0.
  • Norwich have lost two of their last three away league games (D1), shipping exactly four goals in each defeat.
  • Sunderland are winless in six home league games (D1 L5), conceding at least twice in each game.
  • James Maddison has been directly involved in 49% of Norwich's 45 league goals this season (14 goals, 8 assists) - the highest ratio in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

