Scottish Championship
Morton0Dumbarton0

Greenock Morton v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 26Iredale
  • 23Fraser
  • 12Tidser
  • 14Harkins
  • 25Ross
  • 18Baird
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 3Murdoch
  • 11McHugh
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 17Russell
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan
  • 28Purdue

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 22Dick
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 10Walsh
  • 8Wilson
  • 14Hutton
  • 25Stirling
  • 21Handling
  • 7Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 5Gallagher
  • 9Stewart
  • 15Hill
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 24Nisbet
  • 31Burt
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Live Text

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Morton).

Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Daniel Handling.

Robert Thomson (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Dowie (Dumbarton).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren32224660322870
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd32157104439552
5Morton331212943321148
6Queen of Sth331110125052-243
7Inverness CT31119114034642
8Falkirk32912113744-739
9Dumbarton32710152245-2331
10Brechin3204281973-544
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport