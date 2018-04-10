Corner, Morton. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Greenock Morton v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 26Iredale
- 23Fraser
- 12Tidser
- 14Harkins
- 25Ross
- 18Baird
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 3Murdoch
- 11McHugh
- 15Tiffoney
- 17Russell
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- 28Purdue
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 22Dick
- 55Barr
- 4Dowie
- 3McLaughlin
- 10Walsh
- 8Wilson
- 14Hutton
- 25Stirling
- 21Handling
- 7Gallagher
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 9Stewart
- 15Hill
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 24Nisbet
- 31Burt
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
Live Text
Foul by Gary Fraser (Morton).
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Daniel Handling.
Robert Thomson (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Dowie (Dumbarton).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.