Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Falkirk0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Polworth
  • 24Trafford
  • 14Oakley
  • 8Austin

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Mulraney
  • 16Calder
  • 17Seedorf
  • 20Bell
  • 27Mackay

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 16Tumilty
  • 4Muirhead
  • 44Watson
  • 42Robson
  • 10Sibbald
  • 7Taiwo
  • 3McGhee
  • 45Welsh
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 14Longridge

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 5Grant
  • 6McKee
  • 17Harris
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Live Text

Attempt missed. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren32224660322870
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd32157104439552
5Morton331212943321148
6Queen of Sth331110125052-243
7Inverness CT31119114034642
8Falkirk32912113744-739
9Dumbarton32710152245-2331
10Brechin3204281973-544
