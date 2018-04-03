Cardiff City: Boss Warnock says Blades draw was 'best point'

Anthony Pilkington has only made ten Cardiff appearances in all competitions this season

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says their draw at Sheffield United is the Bluebirds' "best point of the season".

An Anthony Pilkington goal deep in stoppage time rescued a point for Warnock's side who remain second in the Championship, seven points above third-placed Fulham with seven matches left.

Cardiff play Championship leaders Wolves on Friday night, but Warnock says his side have been galvanised.

"In our dressing room it was like we had won the World Cup," he explained.

"The (equalising) goal is fantastic for team spirit."

Cardiff missed out on equalling a 71-year-old record of nine successive victories with the draw at Bramall Lane, but Pilkington's late goal means they maintained an unbeaten run that now stretches to 13 Championship games having not lost in the league since New Year's Day.

"I am absolutely pleased to get a point, I thought Sheffield United played well," Warnock added.

"I thought the pitch was difficult and they adapted to it better than we did.

"You never say never with our lot, you can't play well every week, but when you can grind results out; that's a great attribute to have.

"We always know if we can hang in games we can score. It's great to know with seven games to go that we have got that in our locker."

Warnock acknowledged that the equalising goal against Sheffield United - who are bidding for a play-off berth - would have been a blow to Fulham and Aston Villa, the two main challengers for the Championship's second automatic promotion berth.

"The teams around us will be gutted but teams like 'Boro will be over the moon, we are all at it! All eyes are on the top ten of the Championship," Warnock said.

"But under the circumstances, I feel like that could be the best point of the season.

"It's a good point with seven games to go, we've got tough games left but sometimes they are better games to play in.

"We are fighting. We are limited but, by gum, we've got big hearts."

Warnock paid tribute to goalscorer Pilkington, who Warnock was happy to let leave the club both in the summer and the winter transfer windows.

Pilkington has only featured in five Championship games for Cardiff this season and had not made an appearance since 13 February having only started one league game all season.

"He's done nothing wrong really; I just couldn't get him in the team anywhere," Warnock told BBC Sport Wales.

"But he's done great and that's for all his hard work since Christmas, because he's never given me one bit of trouble.

"He has played in under-23 games, he's been a credit to everyone and he will enjoy this and he deserves it."