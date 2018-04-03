Tottenham financial figures: Spurs report record £306m revenue

Tottenham are playing their home games at Wembley while their new stadium - shown in this artist's impression - is being completed

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said the club are in "a historic period" after reporting record £306.3m revenues - but stressed the need to ensure "future stability".

The 46% increase in revenues - to 30 June 2017 - was largely due to the new Premier League TV deal and Spurs' participation in the Champions League.

Levy said he expects "many challenges" in the next few months.

Spurs plan to move into their new 62,000-capacity stadium next season.

It is understood the challenges Levy referred to relate to the scale of the £750m project rather than any specific issues.

Levy has previously said he expects Spurs to be playing in the stadium next season, though it has not been ruled out that they may ask the Premier League to switch their opening home games, as West Ham did this season, to give them extra time.

Clubs are not allowed to use more than one ground for their home games in a single season.

More money for star men?

Sunday's victory at Chelsea means Tottenham are almost certain to be playing Champions League football next season.

It also means Spurs should finish in the top four for the third season in a row, something they have not managed since 1961-64.

It is anticipated the club's revenue will rise sharply once they are in their new home given its capacity is 26,000 more than White Hart Lane and has state-of-the-art corporate facilities.

That is certain to mean an ability to raise salaries for star players beyond their present levels, although Levy has indicated he intends to stick with financial model he has imposed throughout his 17 years at the club.

He said: "As custodians of the club we are ever conscious of the need to ensure the future stability whilst managing its growth."

Privately, Tottenham say anyone who manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep will not be allowed to leave this summer. Those players will include Harry Kane and Dele Alli, although the futures of defensive pair Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are less certain.

Welcome to Brazil

In addition to the work at their new stadium, which involves raising the roof and installing LED video screens, Tottenham are also investing in their training ground.

A 46-bedroom 'accommodation facility' will open next month, with World Cup favourites Brazil one of the first visitors as they prepare for this summer's tournament in Russia.