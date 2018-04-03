Liverpool: Adam Lallana injury not as bad as feared but Joel Matip out for season

Adam Lallana was injured just minutes after coming on as a substitute against Crystal Palace

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could still play again this season, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

It was feared the England international had suffered a "serious" injury soon after coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"That's not as bad as we thought - a number of weeks," Klopp said.

However, centre-back Joel Matip is set to miss the rest of the season as the club say he is "likely to require an operation on a thigh injury".

Lallana, 29, has endured a season disrupted by injury and left the pitch just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

"It is not the Adam Lallana season so far," Klopp said on Tuesday.

"There is a little hope, of course, that we can maybe use him again this season, but we have to wait. It is absolutely not the time to bring any rush into the situation."

Matip, 26, also suffered his injury during the victory at Selhurst Park but played the whole game.

A Reds statement said "the operation is likely to end" Matip's "involvement in the remainder" of the campaign.

Liverpool host Premier League leaders Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Germany-born, former Cameroon defender has made 25 league appearances this season, scoring once.

Fellow defender Joe Gomez suffered an ankle injury playing for England during the international break.