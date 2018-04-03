Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Dungannon and Ballinamallard v Carrick called off

Glentoran's Curtis Allen in action against Chris Hegarty of Dungannon Swifts

Tuesday's Irish Premiership matches between Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard United and Carrick Rangers have been postponed.

The playing surfaces at the Oval and Ferney Park were deemed unplayable following pitch inspections after heavy rain caused them to be waterlogged.

The league game involving Glenavon and Linfield at Mourneview Park is on after the pitch was deemed playable at 15:00.

Ballymena United v Cliftonville is also on after an afternoon inspection.

The Championship games at Knockbreda, Lurgan Celtic and H&W Welders have all been postponed.

Knockbreda were scheduled to face PSNI, Lurgan Celtic were hosting Limavady United and H&W Welders were due to play Institute.

The match between Lisburn Distillery and Moyola Park has been given the go-ahead following a pitch inspection.

Top two tussle at Seaview

Leaders Crusaders will face second-placed Coleraine in the big match of the night at Seaview.

The Crues will aim to beat their nearest challengers for the first time this season when the Irish Premiership's top two meet on Tuesday night.

Crusaders lead the Bannsiders by two points with five fixtures remaining.

Coleraine won the first league game between the teams this season, with the other two encounters ending in draws.

"They have lost one league game all season and that is some going in this league. It'll be tough for both teams," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"There will be a bumper crowd and we are looking forward to the challenge - Oran (Kearney) deserves so much credit for the team he has produced this year.

"Coleraine and ourselves have been the stand-out teams this season and it's good to be a couple of points ahead but it's a drive for the line now."

Baxter's side have also put together a terrific run of form, winning 20 and drawing two of their last 23 top-flight outings, their only defeat coming at the hands of north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.

"This game is a bit different as we know that if we pick up points then it means Crusaders have dropped points," said Coleraine boss Kearney.

"It's a big match but there are a lot of other big teams for both sides to play after this," he added.

Fourth-placed Linfield would draw level on points with Glenavon above them if they were to defeat the Lurgan Blues at Mourneview Park, while Ballymena United host Irish Cup finalists Cliftonville in the other match in the top half of the table.

In the bottom section, Ards are at home to Warrenpoint Town, who took a massive step towards preserving their top-flight status by seeing off Dungannon 3-0 on Saturday.