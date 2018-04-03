Dundee reject record offer for defender Steven Caulker from Rosenborg

Caulker has played just six games for Dundee since joining as a free agent

Dundee have turned down a record offer for defender Steven Caulker from Norwegian club Rosenborg.

The 26-year-old has played just six games since signing an 18-month deal at Dens Park in February after leaving Queen's Park Rangers by mutual consent.

The Dark Blues received £1.3m from Celtic in January for Jack Hendry.

"It well exceeds the club record fee we have received for a player but it's been knocked back," said manager Neil McCann.

"I am delighted to say (managing director) John (Nelms) is not interested in it. Steven has been informed of it. He is not interested in it, he wants to stay here.

"I am not interested in it so, all in all, I am very happy.

"It is great for Steven that he has come here and in a short space of time a club has tried to prise him from us for that size of transfer fee. It shows how good a player he is but he will be going nowhere."

Capped once by England, the former Tottenham and Cardiff player has scored once for Dundee.

Rosenborg, champions of Norway for the past three years, made their initial approach on Monday and came back on Tuesday morning with a revised offer.

The transfer window in Norway remains open until Wednesday.