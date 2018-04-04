Arsenal v CSKA Moscow

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Extra pressure' on Arsenal in Europa League

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Alexandre Lacazette could make his first start since 30 January for Arsenal who host CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-final first-leg on Thursday.

France striker Lacazette is making his return from knee surgery and scored after coming off the bench in Sunday's Premier League win against Stoke.

"Lacazette is ready to start, yes," said Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

"I have not decided if he will start or not yet, but he's available."

Wenger would not confirm whether David Ospina will continue in goal or if Petr Cech will return.

Meanwhile Russia 2018 chief Alexei Sorokin has assured Arsenal fans they will have nothing to fear for the second leg of the tie in Moscow amid political tension between the UK and Russia following over the poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

"Honestly, nobody knows really what's going on." added the Frenchman.

"I just hope it won't affect both ties and that it will not affect the Russian people who come over here and English people who want to travel there."