Champions League quarter-final second leg: Bayern Munich v Sevilla

Venue: Allianz Arena: Kick-off: Wednesday, 11 April 19:45 BST

Arjen Robben scored the winning goal for Bayern Munich in the 2012-13 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich must not be complacent against Sevilla in the home leg of their Champions League quarter-final, says winger Arjen Robben.

German champions Bayern, who won 2-1 in Seville last week, are aiming to reach a seventh European semi-final in nine years.

Sevilla knocked Manchester United out in the previous round.

"We need to be careful," said Robben. "They did brilliantly in Manchester and we know we have to perform."

French striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored both goals in Sevilla's shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford last month after a goalless draw in Spain.

Bayern have been knocked out by a Spanish team in each of the four seasons since they last won the Champions League in 2012-13.

"A 2-1 win away from home is always great, but it's not the same as 5-0 against Besiktas," said Robben, referring to their first-leg win in the last 16.

Germany defender Jerome Boateng, 29, is fit for Bayern despite bruising a foot in Saturday's 4-1 win at Augsburg, which sealed a sixth successive Bundesliga title.

Left-back David Alaba, back in training after a back injury, and midfielder Arturo Vidal, who has a knock, are unlikely to play.

Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 35 goals in 39 games this season, Franck Ribery, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Jerome Boateng and Sebastian Rudy, are one yellow card away from missing a potential semi-final.

Sevilla, without a win in four games since shocking Manchester United, welcome Argentina midfielder Ever Banega back from suspension.

Head coach Vincenzo Montella is under pressure following a 4-0 league defeat at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

"The impossible things might become possible if you believe - and I still believe," he Montella.

Another treble for Heynckes?

Bayern Munich have won 28 of their 31 games since Jupp Heynckes returned as manager

Bayern beat Hamburg and Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in their past two home league games.

They were five points behind Dortmund when they lured Jupp Heynckes out of retirement in October - for his fourth spell as manager - after sacking Carlo Ancelotti.

Heynckes, now 72, had not worked since 2013, when he led Bayern to the treble of Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup - and was then replaced by Pep Guardiola.

After claiming his fourth title with five games to spare, his team are in contention for the treble once again.

"We're in a good mood, we're hungry and our big goal is to reach the semi-finals," said Heynckes.

"They have to take risks and score two goals in our stadium."

'A tall order for Sevilla' - analysis

European football writer Raphael Honigstein

Old Trafford stands as an example and promise of what Sevilla can do, the kind of upset they can cause.

But Bayern don't have to chase the game in the second leg - they can play a very controlled game at home, take their chances, and it will be very hard to see this Sevilla side keeping a clean sheet. It is a tall order.

