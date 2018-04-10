Championship
Wolves19:45Derby
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves v Derby County

Championship top scorer Matej Vydra has 20 goals for the season in all competitions
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday 19:30-22:00 BST

Leaders Wolves could be promoted to the Premier League with victory over Derby, depending on other midweek results.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo must decide if he recalls Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro, who were both left out for the dramatic win over Cardiff City.

Derby County boss Gary Rowett could name an unchanged side for the third game following back-to-back wins.

Ikechi Anya (calf), Bradley Johnson and Marcus Olsson are out but Johnson and Olsson are close to returning.

If Fulham fail to beat Reading on Tuesday and Wolves win at Molineux, they will return to the top flight for the first time since relegation in 2012.

SAM's prediction
Home win 62%Draw 22%Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Wolves' last league double over Derby was in the 2008-09 season, when they won promotion to the Premier League.
  • The Rams last won back-to-back away league matches at Molineux in October 1992.
  • If Wolves win, they will have 92 points. Even when converted to three points for a win, in only one Football League campaign have they ever earned more (103 in League One in 2013-14).
  • Indeed, their previous highest in a second tier campaign was the 90 they earned in 2008-09, when they won the division and were promoted to the Premier League.
  • Derby have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 11 Championship away games.
  • Gary Rowett's two previous Championship visits to Molineux have both ended goalless (in November 2014 and March 2016 as Birmingham manager).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

