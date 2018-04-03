Ivory Coast denies offering job to Frank de Boer

Frank de Boer used to coach the Premier League side Crystal Palace

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) has denied reports linking former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer with the vacant national team coach position.

A popular local news website, Linfodrome, reported on Sunday that the FIF was set to install the Dutchman as coach as successor to former boss, the Belgian Marc Wilmots.

But a statement from FIF vice-president Sory Diabate described reports of an approach to De Boer as "completely unfounded".

Diabte added: "It's no secret that FIF is searching for a new Elephants coach to replace Marc Wilmots.

"The Federation is working hard on this and will announce the name of the coach in due course."

The two-time African champions are without a permanent coach after Wilmots left his job "by mutual agreement" in November.

Interim manager Ibrahim Kamara led the team in last month's friendly fixtures against Togo (2-2 draw) and Moldova (2-1 win) in France.

As defending champions Ivory Coast suffered an embarrassing group stage exit at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The faltering Elephants, who lost 3-2 at home to Guinea in their opening Group H encounter last June, will resume qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in September with a trip to Rwanda.