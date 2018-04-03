Premier League clubs spent £211m on agents over past year - Football Association

Liverpool were involved in 19 transactions between 1 February 2017 and 31 January 2018, including the signings of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk

Premier League clubs paid £211m to agents in the past year, an increase of £37m, new figures show.

Liverpool were the top flight's biggest spenders at £26.8m, according to Football Association data from 1 February 2017 to 31 January 2018.

English clubs across the top five divisions spent £257m on agent fees, also an increase of £37m on 2016-17.

National League club Aldershot were the lowest spenders at £112.

FA data published last year showed fees paid by English clubs to agents had risen by 38% in 12 months - up from £160m to £220m.

Last year's data showed Championship clubs spent £42.4m - an increase of 62% - but the 2017-18 figures show a slight decrease to £42.1m.

There was a slight increase in League One spending this year, from £3.1m to £3.5m.

League Two clubs spent £958,969 - up from £821,450 - while the National League total was £188,869, down from £271,065.

Premier League clubs spent an estimated record total of £1.9bn on transfers over the 2017-18 season, according to Deloitte.

The accountancy firm estimated top-flight clubs' net transfer spend - taking into account money made from player sales - at £755m, 17% of their forecast revenue for the season.