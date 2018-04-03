Anthony Limbrick: Woking part company with boss

Anthony Limbrick guided Woking to the second round of the FA Cup earlier this season

Woking have parted company with manager Anthony Limbrick following a nine-game winless run in the National League.

The Cards are 19th in the table, three points above the drop zone, having not won a league match since 10 February.

Limbrick was appointed in May 2017 and a club statement thanked him for his "hard work, passion and commitment".

Former Woking boss Geoff Chapple, who is on the board of directors, will take charge until the end of the season, working alongside Jason Goodliffe.

Four of the fives sides beneath Woking in the table have at least one game in hand on the Surrey side.