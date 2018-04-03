Football gossip: Hazard, Benitez, Moyes, Merino, Austin, Sobhi

La Liga strugglers Real Sociedad want Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez as their new manager. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are deliberating whether to make a summer move for Chelsea's £100m-rated Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 27. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in signing teenage Turkish goalkeeper Berke Ozer, 17, from second-tier side Altinordu. (Sun)

Manchester City have made a bid to sign Barcelona's 15-year-old Robert Navarro, with the La Liga leaders yet to make the midfielder an offer. (Sport)

West Ham want to keep manager David Moyes beyond the end of the season after the former Everton and Manchester United boss guided the Hammers away from the relegation zone. (Mirror)

Ronaldo scores incredible bicycle kick in Champions League Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino, 21, has told the club he wants to join La Liga side Athletic Bilbao. (TeamTalk)

Bournemouth, Leicester and Championship side Aston Villa are monitoring Southampton striker Charlie Austin, 28, should the Saints be relegated this season. (Mirror)

Stoke winger Ramadan Sobhi, 21, is "hoping to do well at the World Cup", to improve his chances of leaving the club in the summer. (Stoke Sentinel)

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is marking his birthday celebrations by giving away 60 season tickets to supporters at this weekend's Premier League fixture with Newcastle United. (LCFC.com)

Former Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar has become the club's first international ambassador. (Liverpool Echo)