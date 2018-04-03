Irish Premiership: Crusaders stay two points ahead after draw with Coleraine

Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Premiership: Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine

David Cushley scored a late equaliser to keep Crusaders two points ahead of second-placed Coleraine in the two-team battle for the Irish Premiership title.

Sub Cushley pounced from close-range in the 85th minute for what was the Crues' 100th league goal of the season.

Coleraine had taken the lead with a Jamie McGonigle penalty in the 67th minute after home skipper Colin Coates had fouled Eoin Bradley.

Linfield are level on points with Glenavon after beating them 3-2.

Glenavon stay third on goal difference after an entertaining encounter at Mourneview Park.

Cliftonville won 3-0 away to Ballymena United while Ards were 4-2 winners over Warrenpoint Town.

Two matches were postponed because of waterlogged pitches - Glentoran v Dungannon and Ballinamallard v Carrick Rangers.

Crusaders, seeking a third title triumph in four seasons, found themselves trailing at Seaview when Coleraine were awarded a penalty midway through the second half.

There seemed little doubt that Coates had brought down striker Bradley and McGonigle coolly tucked his spot-kick in the corner.

As things stood, Coleraine were set to go top of the table with four games left.

But Crues boss Stephen Baxter played his last card by bringing on Cushley and the substitute produced the goods with a close-range leveller.

Crusaders became the first club to score 100 goals in Northern Ireland's top flight for 78 years - Glentoran being the last to do it in the 1939/40 season.

Glenavon equalised twice against Linfield but eventually lost 3-2.

Kurtis Byrne, Andrew Waterworth and Stephen Lowry scored for the visitors with Andrew Mitchell and Bobby Burns on target for Glenavon.

Rory Donnelly bagged a double for Cliftonville after Joe Gormley's opener away to Ballymena United who had Cathair Friel sent off for dissent.

Reece Glendinning, Michael McLellan and Kyle Cherry had Ards 3-0 up at half-time but Warrenpoint were right back in it thanks to goals by Alan O'Sullivan and Emmet Hughes.

Jonny Frazer volleyed the goal which gave Ards the 4-2 win to move them above Dungannon and up to eighth place in the table.