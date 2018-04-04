Hibernian 3-1 Hamilton: Florian Kamberi aims for second after hat-trick

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 3-1 Hamilton Academical

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi celebrated the "perfect night" with a hat-trick and now has his eyes on second place in the Premiership.

The 23-year-old striker's treble helped Hibs come from behind to beat 10-man Hamilton Accies 3-1 at Easter Road.

The Edinburgh side remain fourth but are now one point behind Rangers in third and four adrift of Aberdeen.

"We want second place and everything is open. We just need to keep working hard and focus on our goal," said Kamberi.

"If we do well like today then we can be successful."

Accies took an early lead at Easter Road after a dreadful error from goalkeeper Ofir Marciano allowed Marios Ogboe to tap in.

But Kamberi led the home comeback with an impressive display, smashing in a powerful strike to level and adding two second-half goals after Dougie Imrie's dismissal.

"To score a hat-trick and win the game, it's a perfect night for me and for the team," said the Swiss, who joined on loan from Grasshoppers in January.

"As a striker, I need to score goals to help the team to win games. I'm thankful to Neil Lennon for his trust.

"Without trust from the manager, it is difficult to play well. That gives me confidence. I hope that we will continue like this and be successful."

'He's got great honesty about him'

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi scored a hat-trick against Hamilton

Lennon was full of praise for the hat-trick hero and will mull over making the move permanent during the closing stretch of the season.

"I'm delighted with Flo and what he's brought to the team," he said. "His first goal was magnificent and we needed that response after going behind early.

"He's got good pace and his work-rate is phenomenal. There's no doubt he's made us better.

"He's surprised me. His goal record was not great, but the way he brings players into the game is great. I like his mobility, attitude and touch.

"You worry a player's attitude may only last a week, but he's got great honesty about him.

"We've an option to buy and we will be considering that over the next few weeks.

"But performances like that do him no harm. He's done well and he's really enjoying life here."

Kamberi, who has scored six goals in eight appearances, would not be drawn on whether he would remain at Easter Road but did say he was "very happy".

"I don't think too much about the future," he added. "I just look game by game to give my best for the team.

"Then we will see in some weeks what's going to happen. I can't say anything bad about the club."