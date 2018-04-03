Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle kick: Night Juventus Stadium rose to applaud Real Madrid forward

Cristiano Ronaldo flew through the air to score a sensational bicycle kick against Juventus

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane's reaction said it all.

Hand to his head, a look of disbelief on his face at what he had just seen, he turned and bellowed his approval. As a player, the Frenchman scored plenty of stunning goals himself in Turin - but what he had just witnessed from Cristiano Ronaldo was special.

Ronaldo's second goal for the Spanish giants in their 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory at Juventus was one of the great strikes - the 33-year-old Portuguese rising almost unnaturally high before acrobatically firing the ball into the corner of the net with a stunning bicycle kick.

Seconds after the ball hit the net, the Juve fans followed Zidane's lead, rising to applaud the man who has, in all likelihood, ended their interest in the Champions League for this season.

BBC Radio 5 live's Pat Nevin, who was at the game, was equally stunned. "When the ball comes across to him you think 'oh, you're not going to try an overhead kick…' And then, bang! Oh wow! Just see it, watch it," said the former Scotland winger.

"It is unnatural. People are talking about how Ronaldo is getting a bit older now - but there is nothing wrong with that body if he can do that sort of thing. The timing of it is extraordinary, the imagination to do it is extraordinary.

"A lot of the Juventus fans stayed behind to applaud Ronaldo. To turn around this coliseum to his side - wow. Call it genius if you like.

"It is one of the great goals you will see in football."

Ronaldo's goalscoring stats...

Ronaldo has scored 19 goals in his past nine games for Real - 25 in his past 13 for club and country.

He has scored 39 goals in 36 games for Real this season - more goals than anyone else who plays in one of Europe's top five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain).

The Portuguese has scored in his past 10 Champions League games - all nine this season and last year's final - netting 16 times in that run.

Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top scorer with 119 - 19 clear of Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

He has scored nine of his past 11 shots on target against legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Ronaldo has scored the first Real Madrid goal of a Champions League game in 10 of the past 14 games.

He has scored 22 goals in Champions League quarter-finals, one more than Juventus. Only five teams, including Real Madrid, have scored more.

Ronaldo has either scored (14) or assisted (three) 68% of Real's 25 Champions League goals this season.

He has scored in each of his six games against Juventus - nine goals in total. No player has more against a single opponent in the Champions League.

