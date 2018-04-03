Joe Gormley's opener and two from Rory Donnelly give Cliftonville a 3-0 victory over 10-man Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Gormley scored in the third minute and Donnelly found the net in the 39th minute, before grabbing his second of the match in the 89th minute.

Ballymena were reduced to 10 men when Cathair Friel was sent off for dissent by referee Ian McNabb on 34 minutes with the score at 1-0.