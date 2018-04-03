BBC Sport - Cliftonville beat 10-man Ballymena 3-0 at the Showgrounds

Cliftonville beat 10-man Ballymena at Showgrounds

  • From the section Irish

Joe Gormley's opener and two from Rory Donnelly give Cliftonville a 3-0 victory over 10-man Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Gormley scored in the third minute and Donnelly found the net in the 39th minute, before grabbing his second of the match in the 89th minute.

Ballymena were reduced to 10 men when Cathair Friel was sent off for dissent by referee Ian McNabb on 34 minutes with the score at 1-0.

Top videos

Video

Cliftonville beat 10-man Ballymena at Showgrounds

  • From the section Irish
Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

Warrington's King splashes down for try of the week

Video

How Saints job interrupted Hughes' Commonwealth Games plans

Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

Video

'Tentative' West Brom frustrate Pardew

Video

Highlights: Bayern put six past Dortmund in Klassiker

Video

Doyle delight at flagbearer choice

Video

Video

Pochettino 'very happy' for Spurs fans after Chelsea win

Top Stories