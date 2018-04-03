Udinese 0-2 Fiorentina

Udinese and Fiorentina fans show a banner in honour of Davide Astori during their Serie A match at Stadio Friuli

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Udinese 1 Bizzarri

19 Stryger Larsen

5 Larangeira

3 Caetano de Souza Santos

27 Widmer

72 Barak

23 Hallfredsson Booked at 26mins Substituted for Jankto at 45' minutes

99 Balic

97 Pezzella Substituted for Ingelsson at 45' minutes

10 de Paul Booked at 66mins Substituted for Lasagna at 72' minutes

18 Perica Substitutes 11 Zampano

13 Ingelsson

14 Jankto

15 Lasagna

17 Nuytinck

20 López

21 Pontisso

22 Scuffet

25 Borsellini

53 Nassir Al-Tameemi

69 Ndreu Fiorentina 57 Sportiello

4 Milenkovic

20 Pezzella Booked at 44mins

31 Franchescoli de Souza Booked at 56mins

24 Benassi

25 Chiesa Booked at 57mins Substituted for Eysseric at 87' minutes

17 Veretout

14 Dabo

3 Biraghi

8 Saponara Booked at 66mins Substituted for Bastião Dias at 67' minutes

11 Falcinelli Substituted for Simeone at 67' minutes Substitutes 2 Laurini

9 Simeone

10 Eysseric

15 Olivera

19 Cristóforo

22 Cerofolini

27 Lo Faso

28 Bastião Dias

51 Hristov

76 Boialvo Gaspar

97 Dragowski Referee : Luca Banti Match Stats Live Text Match ends, Udinese 0, Fiorentina 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Udinese 0, Fiorentina 2. Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen with a cross following a corner. Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Bryan Dabo. Antonin Barak (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina). Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Andrija Balic. Substitution Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Federico Chiesa. Attempt missed. Gil Dias (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi. Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a cross. Andrija Balic (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Gil Dias (Fiorentina). Attempt blocked. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Albano Bizzarri. Attempt saved. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antonin Barak. Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Silvan Widmer with a cross. Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese). Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina). Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina). Substitution Substitution, Udinese. Kevin Lasagna replaces Rodrigo de Paul. Goal! Goal! Udinese 0, Fiorentina 2. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa. Attempt missed. Svante Ingelsson (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stipe Perica. Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina). Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Fiorentina. Giovanni Simeone replaces Diego Falcinelli. Substitution Substitution, Fiorentina. Gil Dias replaces Riccardo Saponara. Booking Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) is shown the yellow card. Booking Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card. Foul by Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina). Stipe Perica (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina). Jakub Jankto (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara with a cross following a corner. Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Danilo. Attempt blocked. Diego Falcinelli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross. Show more updates goal

Fans of Fiorentina and Udinese held a minute's applause during the game which was rearranged after the death of Italy international Davide Astori.

The Fiorentina defender died aged 31 of a cardiac arrest before the Serie A match was scheduled to take place on 4 March.

Supporters of both sides chanted Astori's name during Tuesday's game, which Fiorentina won 2-0.

It was played at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, where Astori was from.

Fiorentina's first match after the defender's death, a 1-0 win over Benevento on 11 March, was halted by the referee's whistle on 13 minutes so fans and players could join in a minute's applause.

Astori wore the number 13 shirt during his playing career, and Fiorentina, along with his former club Cagliari, have since retired the number.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in four league games since Astori's death, moving up to eighth place in Serie A and within three points of a Europa League place.

In other rearranged matches, Atalanta's hopes of a top-six finish were dented by a 2-1 defeat at home to Sampdoria, while Genoa beat Cagliari 2-1.

Four other postponed fixtures, including the Milan derby, take place on Wednesday.

A banner honours Astori

Nicolo Barella of Cagliari tries to get past Davide Biraschi of Genoa